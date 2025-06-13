USF Working Group Relaunched

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2025 – Lawmakers from both parties and both chambers of Congress relaunched their Universal Service Fund Working Group Thursday. They’re set to take more comments on the future of the $8.5 billion-per-year broadband subsidy in the coming weeks.

“I’m glad to once again join bipartisan, bicameral leaders to modernize and strengthen the USF and ensure it remains well-equipped to connect Americans no matter where they live. I’ll keep fighting to protect this vital program for the communities that depend on it,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said in a statement.

The fund supports rural broadband networks, plus internet discounts for schools and libraries, low-income households, and healthcare centers. It’s been funded since the 1990s by fees on interstate voice revenue, a pool that’s shrinking as expenditures remain flat. Lawmakers have been working for years on modernizing the program, a task that proved difficult and was further complicated by legal challenges to the fund, plus the recent turnover in administration and Congress.