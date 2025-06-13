Sign in Subscribe
USF Working Group Relaunched

The fund's contribution factor will decrease slightly to 36 percent for the third quarter.

Jake Neenan

USF Working Group Relaunched
WASHINGTON, June 13, 2025 – Lawmakers from both parties and both chambers of Congress relaunched their Universal Service Fund Working Group Thursday. They’re set to take more comments on the future of the $8.5 billion-per-year broadband subsidy in the coming weeks.

“I’m glad to once again join bipartisan, bicameral leaders to modernize and strengthen the USF and ensure it remains well-equipped to connect Americans no matter where they live. I’ll keep fighting to protect this vital program for the communities that depend on it,” Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said in a statement.

The fund supports rural broadband networks, plus internet discounts for schools and libraries, low-income households, and healthcare centers. It’s been funded since the 1990s by fees on interstate voice revenue, a pool that’s shrinking as expenditures remain flat. Lawmakers have been working for years on modernizing the program, a task that proved difficult and was further complicated by legal challenges to the fund, plus the recent turnover in administration and Congress.

