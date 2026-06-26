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Verizon Accounts for 88 Percent of AWS-3 Auction Spending

SpaceX did not compete widely, but has reportedly reiterated to investors it’s planning its own mobile service

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Verizon Accounts for 88 Percent of AWS-3 Auction Spending
Photo of signs outside a Verizon retail location on May 14, 2024, in Portland, Ore. by Jenny Kane/AP

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 – Verizon was by far the biggest spender in the government’s re-auction of AWS-3 wireless licenses, putting up $3.16 billion for 82 licenses.

The total auction proceeds were $3.57 billion, meaning Verizon accounted for 88.5 percent of the money spent. The Federal Communications Commission posted a list of winners on Friday.

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Spectrum AWS-3 Spectrum Auction Verizon AT&T Sam McHugh T-Mobile Echostar SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell Tim Farrar

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