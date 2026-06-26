Verizon Accounts for 88 Percent of AWS-3 Auction Spending
SpaceX did not compete widely, but has reportedly reiterated to investors it’s planning its own mobile service
SpaceX did not compete widely, but has reportedly reiterated to investors it’s planning its own mobile service
The Fraternal Order of Police is still opposed and sent its own draft language to Senate Commerce
How is artificial intelligence already reshaping the workforce?
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr wants to point the $2.4 billion program in a new direction in an effort to reduce student screen time in response to falling test scores and concerns about online safety
A new bipartisan nonprofit – RAISE US – is starting with more than $500 million for education and training programs at the state level.