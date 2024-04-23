Affordable Connectivity Program Rally on April 30

The event will be in person at Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library, located at 1630 7th St NW in Washington, and live online.

Media Alert: Join the April 30 Affordable Connectivity Program Rally with Rep. Yvette Clarke, Sen. Peter Welch, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.

Join Public Knowledge, Civic Nation, National Hispanic Media Coalition, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Progress Institute, and media partner Broadband Breakfast for a public rally on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 am ET at the Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library to discuss the importance of the Affordable Connectivity Program and what lies ahead as it loses funding.

Internet access has become essential to our daily lives, but many struggle to obtain it. Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program as part of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” to help Americans get and stay connected.

The program, which has bipartisan support among the public as well as Congress , has been instrumental in keeping more than 22.5 million households connected across the U.S. — approximately 50 million Americans. Unfortunately, April 30 marks the last month of full funding for the program unless Congress acts, meaning all these people risk losing internet access as the program phases out.

Consumer advocacy groups, policymakers, and ACP enrollees are rallying together to support this vital program and offer insights on how to keep the ACP running effectively.

💡 This event will feature remarks from Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez, and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks as well as a lightning panel moderated by Public Knowledge’s Broadband Policy Director, Alisa Valentin, and closing remarks delivered by Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont. Media can expect a brief Q&A and may RSVP to attend in-person or via livestream .

WHEN: Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library

OPENING REMARKS: Chris Lewis , President and CEO of Public Knowledge

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke , D-N.Y.

FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez

FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks

Amina Fazlullah , Head of Tech Policy Advocacy, Common Sense Media

Taylor Abshire , Student, Catholic University Law School

Alisa Valentin , Ph.D., Broadband Policy Director at Public Knowledge

, Ph.D., Broadband Policy Director at Public Knowledge CLOSING REMARKS: Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont

Affordable Connectivity Program Day of Action Sign up for In Person!

Limited seating is available, so RSVP today. Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library is located at 1630 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001