Affordable Connectivity Program Rally on April 30
The event will be in person at Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library, located at 1630 7th St NW in Washington, and live online.
Media Alert: Join the April 30 Affordable Connectivity Program Rally with Rep. Yvette Clarke, Sen. Peter Welch, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, and FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks.
Join Public Knowledge, Civic Nation, National Hispanic Media Coalition, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, Digital Progress Institute, and media partner Broadband Breakfast for a public rally on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 am ET at the Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library to discuss the importance of the Affordable Connectivity Program and what lies ahead as it loses funding.
Internet access has become essential to our daily lives, but many struggle to obtain it. Congress created the Affordable Connectivity Program as part of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” to help Americans get and stay connected.
The program, which has bipartisan support among the public as well as Congress, has been instrumental in keeping more than 22.5 million households connected across the U.S. — approximately 50 million Americans. Unfortunately, April 30 marks the last month of full funding for the program unless Congress acts, meaning all these people risk losing internet access as the program phases out.
Consumer advocacy groups, policymakers, and ACP enrollees are rallying together to support this vital program and offer insights on how to keep the ACP running effectively.
- WHEN: Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- WHERE: Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library
- OPENING REMARKS: Chris Lewis, President and CEO of Public Knowledge
- KEYNOTE REMARKS: Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y.
FCC Commissioner Anna M. Gomez
FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks
- LIGHTNING PANEL: Amina Fazlullah, Head of Tech Policy Advocacy, Common Sense Media
Taylor Abshire, Student, Catholic University Law School
- MODERATOR: Alisa Valentin, Ph.D., Broadband Policy Director at Public Knowledge
- CLOSING REMARKS: Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont
Limited seating is available, so RSVP today. Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library is located at 1630 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Please contact Public Knowledge Communications Director Shiva Stella to arrange follow-up interviews with speakers and Public Knowledge experts on the ACP.