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Broadband Breakfast on October 14, 2026: Broadband & AI in the Midterm Election

What do informed policy observers and political hands feel about the Republicans' and the Democrats' prospects on November 3?

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

2 min read
Broadband Breakfast on October 14, 2026: Broadband & AI in the Midterm Election

Concerns over data centers and the risks of artificial intelligence, including artificial superintelligence, have transformed the midterm elections. On the one hand, local communities are fighting the power, water and land demands of new data centers, and voters are feeling those costs in their electric bills. On the other hand, we're at a moment where broadband funds under the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program are finally being deployed. What do informed policy observers and political hands feel about the Republicans' and the Democrats' prospects on November 3?

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

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