Citizens Broadband Radio Users Depend on Free Tier, New America Says

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2026 – Users of an important shared spectrum band still depend on its free, general access tier, according to a new analysis of data from one of the band’s coordinators.

As of July 2026, 96.3 percent of radios using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) use its free general authorized access (GAA) tier. That’s up slightly from a government survey in July 2024.