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Texas Governor Denies SpaceX Favoritism

The Texas Governor’s office is pushing back against allegations of favoritism and sweetheart deals.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Texas Governor Denies SpaceX Favoritism
Photo of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, R, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on March 27, 2026, by Gabriela Passos/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2026 – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office is denying favoritism for SpaceX.

In a response to a report by public radio's KUT News, Abbott’s press secretary Andrew Mahaleris told the station, “Gov. Abbott supports getting high-speed internet to rural Texans as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. Low Earth orbit satellite service is essential for the most remote areas where traditional fiber is too expensive and slow to build.”

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