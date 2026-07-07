Texas Governor Denies SpaceX Favoritism

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2026 – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) office is denying favoritism for SpaceX.

In a response to a report by public radio's KUT News , Abbott’s press secretary Andrew Mahaleris told the station, “Gov. Abbott supports getting high-speed internet to rural Texans as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. Low Earth orbit satellite service is essential for the most remote areas where traditional fiber is too expensive and slow to build.”