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Levin Joins NYU Center on Technology Policy

Also, Spectrum CFO Nick Jeffery announced leadership changes at the company

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Levin Joins NYU Center on Technology Policy
Photo by Rchard Lu published with permission

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – New York University’s Center on Technology Policy announced Tuesday Blair Levin had joined as a senior fellow.

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Last month, Levin said he was leaving New Street Research after more than 10 years as a policy analyst. He served at the Federal Communications Commission as chief of staff to then-Chairman Reed Hundt in the nineties and later led the agency’s National Broadband Plan in 2010.

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