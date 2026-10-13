Levin Joins NYU Center on Technology Policy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – New York University’s Center on Technology Policy announced Tuesday Blair Levin had joined as a senior fellow.

Last month, Levin said he was leaving New Street Research after more than 10 years as a policy analyst. He served at the Federal Communications Commission as chief of staff to then-Chairman Reed Hundt in the nineties and later led the agency’s National Broadband Plan in 2010.