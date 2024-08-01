Montana, Oklahoma, and Vermont BEAD Initial Proposals Approved

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2024 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved the initial proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program from Montana, Oklahoma, and Vermont. These states were allocated more than $1.6 billion combined through the BEAD program.

The BEAD program requires that states submit an initial proposal , consisting of two volumes prior to receiving access to the full funds. Volume one outlines the state’s broadband coverage map challenges. Volume two outlines the state’s subgrantee selection process.

The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act’s BEAD program allocates $42.5 billion among states and territories to fund broadband expansion in areas that lack adequate connectivity. States submitted proposals for implementing the program to the NTIA last year and the agency is in the process of reviewing and approving those plans.

Montana will receive $628 million

More than $628 million of funding will go to Montana. This brings Gov. Greg Gainforte “administration’s total investment in expanding broadband connection in the state to nearly $1 billion” which will expand broadband connection to 500,000 locations, said the state said.

Gianforte said that Montana will continue “expanding reliable, high-speed connections and bridging the digital divide,”and that this initiative will unlock doors and create “greater access to good-paying jobs, high-quality education, and affordable health care.”

Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles, the head of the broadband office, said that high cost and low population density make it difficult to deliver broadband across Montana. However, “BEAD funding provides a unique opportunity to meet these challenges, expanding broadband to unserved and underserved areas of Montana.”

Montana finished accepting challenges on February 15, and providers had until March 15 to rebut those. It opened its prequalification application guide on April 2, and will open the BEAD Application on August 15. The portal will accept applications for 60 days, closing on October 15.

Oklahoma will receive $797 million

Oklahoma Broadband Office said, “The BEAD Initial Proposal Volume I focuses on existing funding, unserved and underserved locations, community anchor institutions, and a challenge process.”

Additionally, on Wednesday the Oklahoma Broadband Office launched a $4.4 million investment on a project with internet service provider 360 Broadband to bring fiber optic technology and high-speed internet access to 281 addresses in Marshall County.

Vermont will receive $228 million

High-speed internet is vital for families, students, businesses, and healthcare access. However, many in Vermont “lack access to an internet connection or cannot afford the options available.” said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, responded to the news of the initial proposal’s approval.

Democratic Sen. Peter Welch added that “there are more than 33,000 homes, small businesses and farms in Vermont that don’t have access to a high-speed connection and are being left behind in the digital transformation.” The new initiative will connect rural communities and ensure all Vermonters have the necessary technology, skills, and tools for the digital economy.

Vermont began its BEAD challenge process on March 18 after the Commerce Department approved the first volume of its proposal. This proposal outlines how the state will handle claims of incorrect broadband coverage data before allocating its nearly $229 million BEAD funding.