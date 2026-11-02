Ookla Releases New Speedtest to Verify AI Readiness
Ookla's new Speedtest focuses on consistency with AI network readiness
Ookla's new Speedtest focuses on consistency with AI network readiness
Keglevic will receive $40,000 monthly plus $7,500 per day for extra board-related work.
Comcast's workforce overhaul comes as the company shifts its business priorities
Computers were already sending data over telephone lines, and in 1966 the FCC began deciding whether that traffic should be regulated
Nearly 23% of New Mexicans lack a computer; the standard aims to address gaps in devices, connectivity, skills, and online safety.