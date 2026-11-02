Broadband Mapping and Data

Ookla Releases New Speedtest to Verify AI Readiness

Ookla's new Speedtest focuses on consistency with AI network readiness

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

1 min read
Ookla Releases New Speedtest to Verify AI Readiness
Photo of Internet speed test graphic, from PublicDomainPictures

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2026 – Ookla released a new speedtest to verify networks AI readiness.

Ookla has recently launched Speedtest Verified AI Readiness, a new certification designed to measure how efficiently mobile and fiber broadband networks can support AI use cases. 

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