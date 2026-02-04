Social Media

Spain Looks to Ban Social Media for Under-16s, Joining Others in Europe

Speaking on Tuesday at a summit in the United Arab Emirates, Sánchez criticized technology companies for allowing harmful content like child abuse and deepfake images.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
Spain Looks to Ban Social Media for Under-16s, Joining Others in Europe
Photo of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaking during a media conference at the end of the EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, by Omar Havana/AP

MADRID, Feb. 3, 2026 (AP) — Spain plans to ban social media access for children under 16, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Tuesday, in a move designed to shield young people from the harms of online content.

Sánchez chided the world's biggest tech companies in a speech at a Dubai summit, saying they allow illegal content such as child sex abuse and nonconsensual sexualized deepfake images to proliferate on their platforms. He said that governments also needed to “stop turning a blind eye.”

“Today, our children are exposed to a space they were never meant to navigate alone," Sánchez said. “We will no longer accept that.”

CTA Image

Learn more about Broadband Breakfast Live Online

Signup on CHAT for BroadbandLive
Post tagged in
Social Media EU Spain Pedro Sánchez TikTok Twitch Facebook Snapchat Reddit X (Twitter) Instagram Elon Musk AP

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Cantwell Says AT&T, Verizon Blocked Salt Typhoon Inquiry FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Fixed Wireless Providers Applaud Trump-Era BEAD Changes BEAD Tech Group Says Seamless, Widespread Connectivity more Important than Speed for 6G NTIA Nokia Secures Altafiber Contract to Expand Fiber Networks in Ohio and Hawaii Infrastructure AT&T Completes Acquisition of Lumen’s Consumer Fiber Business in $5.75B Deal AT&T