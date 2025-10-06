Starlink Could Open First Retail Store in Bakersfield, Calif.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2025 — Elon Musk could be taking his high-speed satellite internet service into a physical storefront.

A recent job posting suggested the SpaceX-owned company plans to open its first retail store in Bakersfield, Calif., marking a new step in how it connects with customers.

“As we continue expanding, we are seeking a store manager to lead a team in delivering an outstanding in-store customer experience while driving sales and adoption of Starlink services,” the listing said.

Screenshot of the job listing by SpaceX

Until now, Starlink equipment has only been available through its website and major retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot. Telsa, the electric vehicle maker also controlled by Musk, has had a retail presence in shopping malls for many years to bypass state laws that ban car makers from owning dealerships.

Since launching in 2019, Starlink has grown to serve about 7 million users worldwide, including more than 2 million in the United States. The company has focused on bringing high-speed, low-latency internet to rural and underserved communities.

The move comes as SpaceX pursues other major initiatives, including a $17 billion purchase of satellite spectrum. The company has also significantly reduced prices for its Starlink satellite internet service in rural U.S. regions, offering its hardware kit for $89. The Standard Kit, which includes the satellite dish, usually retails for $349 and sold for $599 just a year ago

With a population of 419,238, Bakersfield is located in California’s southern Central Valley. It is also home to the Glendale Galleria — one of the two locations where Apple opened its first retail stores on the same day, May 19, 2001, alongside Tysons Corner Center in McLean, Va.