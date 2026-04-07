T-Mobile Eyes Uniti Fiber Assets as Expansion Strategy Continues

April 6, 2026 – T-Mobile is exploring a potential acquisition of fiber assets from Uniti Group as part of its broader push into the fiber broadband market.

The reported deal would center on Uniti’s Kinetic fiber business, a rural internet service operated through Windstream. Kinetic provides fiber, cable and DSL connectivity across underserved areas, positioning it as a key asset.

T-Mobile’s interest reflects its ongoing strategy to grow beyond its wireless base and deepen its presence in fiber. The company made similar moves last year through acquisitions of regional fiber providers Lumos and Metronet .

Kinetic has been actively building out infrastructure in rural communities. In North Carolina, the company last year launched projects to deploy 95 miles of fiber in Cabarrus County and 78 miles in Stanly County, part of an $8 million broadband expansion effort.

The potential acquisition could give T-Mobile immediate access to an established rural fiber network, accelerating its ability to compete with traditional broadband providers while extending service to rural areas.

Uniti’s assets have drawn interest beyond T-Mobile. TPG, a private equity firm, is reportedly evaluating the company’s enterprise-focused business, suggesting a possible split of assets between different buyers.

News of T-Mobile and TPG’s interest has already impacted markets. Reports of the potential deal have corresponded with an increase in Uniti’s stock price – from about $8 last week to $10 as of Monday.

Uniti Group is a fiber infrastructure provider with a nationwide footprint, delivering service to about 2 million locations across 18 states. The company owns network assets that support both enterprise and residential broadband services.

Neither Uniti nor T-Mobile has publicly confirmed the deal.