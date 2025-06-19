Tarana, Microsoft Partner to Bring Broadband to Africa

June 18, 2025 – Tarana announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring broadband internet to underserved communities throughout Africa.

The telecommunications company, which provides broadband through its next generation fixed wireless access technology, announced Tuesday that it would be deploying its ngFWA, along with training and technical support, to help “service providers in rural and underserved Africa…”

In its announcement, Tarana also claimed that “ngFWA delivers high-speed broadband service in both non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions and heavy radio interference, making it an ideal solution for hard-to-reach and underserved markets.”

