Tarana, Microsoft Partner to Bring Broadband to Africa

Companies to deploy Tarana’s ngFWA

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

Tarana, Microsoft Partner to Bring Broadband to Africa
Screenshot of Tarana CEO Basil Alwan testifying before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce from September 2024

June 18, 2025 – Tarana announced a partnership with Microsoft to bring broadband internet to underserved communities throughout Africa.

The telecommunications company, which provides broadband through its next generation fixed wireless access technology, announced Tuesday that it would be deploying its ngFWA, along with training and technical support, to help “service providers in rural and underserved Africa…”

In its announcement, Tarana also claimed that “ngFWA delivers high-speed broadband service in both non-line-of-sight (NLoS) conditions and heavy radio interference, making it an ideal solution for hard-to-reach and underserved markets.”

