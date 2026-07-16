Copper Theft

Telecom Experts Urge Congress to Act Against Copper Theft in Capitol Hill Summit

Government Officials and experts showed their support for imposing stronger penalties for infrastructure vandalism.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Telecom Experts Urge Congress to Act Against Copper Theft in Capitol Hill Summit
Photo of FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty with CTIA CEO Ajit Pai at the copper theft summit on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 15, 2026, from X.

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – As the threat of copper theft and communications infrastructure vandalism rises, telecom experts and government officials are urging Congress to act.

In a July 15 Capitol Hill summit, industry leaders and government officials came together to speak in support of federal government action against the growing threat of communications infrastructure theft and vandalism.

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Copper Theft Capitol Hill AT&T Laurel Lee Marc Veasey Olivia Trusty Alicia Remek Cory Gardner Jonathan Spalter Ajit Pai USTelecom NCTA CTIA

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