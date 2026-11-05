USTelecom Wants Broadband Permitting Reform, Big Tech USF Contribution in Next Congress
Wiley Rein attorneys said Democratic control would lead to oversight hearing and investigations, but wouldn’t significantly alter the FCC’s agenda
Wiley Rein attorneys said Democratic control would lead to oversight hearing and investigations, but wouldn’t significantly alter the FCC’s agenda
Democrats' new congressional majority could increase scrutiny of the FCC's regulatory decisions
Verizon introduces three step plan for customers transitioning from POTS
The development comes as SpaceX pushes satellite connectivity beyond emergency coverage
Veteran lawmaker lost by 6,000 votes to Richard Ojeda, 55, a retired U.S. Army Major who served in the West Virginia State Senate before moving to North Carolina