Congress

USTelecom Wants Broadband Permitting Reform, Big Tech USF Contribution in Next Congress

Wiley Rein attorneys said Democratic control would lead to oversight hearing and investigations, but wouldn’t significantly alter the FCC’s agenda

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

5 min read
USTelecom Wants Broadband Permitting Reform, Big Tech USF Contribution in Next Congress
Photo of Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who's running to chair the House Eneergy and Commerce Committee in the next Congress, during a hearing in January 2026 by Allison Robbert/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 – Major broadband trade group USTelecom is hoping for permitting reform and a Universal Service Fund update in the next Congress.

Democrats performed historically well in Tuesday’s midterm elections, securing control of both the House and Senate. They’ll take over on January 3, 2027.

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Congress USTelecom Jonathan Spalter Frank Pallone Maria Cantwell Doris Matsui kathleen kirby Wiley Rein Anna Gomez Brendan Carr

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