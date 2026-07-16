Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public
Labor and public interest groups concerned over LEO providers' ability to carry out their commitments.
Jericho Casper
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – If Starlink and Amazon Leo take federal broadband subsidies, a few watchdogs would like to see the LEOs’ homework.
A coalition of labor unions and public interest organizations is calling for the public release of network performance testing results from providers participating in a $42.45 billion federal broadband infrastructure program.