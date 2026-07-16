BEAD

Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public

Labor and public interest groups concerned over LEO providers' ability to carry out their commitments.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public
Photo of NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth speaking at CES 2026 on January 7, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 – If Starlink and Amazon Leo take federal broadband subsidies, a few watchdogs would like to see the LEOs’ homework.

A coalition of labor unions and public interest organizations is calling for the public release of network performance testing results from providers participating in a $42.45 billion federal broadband infrastructure program.

CTA Image

Learn about the 3-Part Preview of America250 / Telecom150, a Broadband Breakfast conference on October 1, 2026

America250 / Telecom150
CTA Image

Learn about "Broadband and AI in the Next Congress" at the National Press Club on December 1, 2026

Broadband & AI in the Next Congress
Post tagged in
BEAD NTIA Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Public Knowledge NTCA NDIA New America Free Press CWA Amazon Leo SpaceX

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC to Vote on Proposal for More Direct-to-Device Spectrum in August FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public BEAD Broad Coalition Urges NTIA to Make BEAD Network Performance Data Public NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure Telecom Experts Urge Congress to Act Against Copper Theft in Capitol Hill Summit AT&T