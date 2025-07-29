Sign in Subscribe
Governors Call on Congress to Prioritize Broadband Deployment

Asks for 'flexibility’ in administering broadband programs.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

Photo of Govs. Henry McMaster, R-S.C., from June 2025 (left) and Andy Beshear, D-Ky., from January 2020 (right) by AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins and AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley used with permission

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2025 – The National Governor’s Association has called on Congress to prioritize funding broadband efforts in Fiscal Year 2026.

In a letter to leaders of the House and Senate’s Committee on Appropriations, the NGA emphasized the need to preserve flexibility within federal broadband programs.

“Internet access is essential for telehealth, accessing education and workforce development programs, and connecting the 21st century economy,” the group said. “We strongly support the flexibility of federal programs to achieve the diverse needs of states as they deploy broadband capabilities.”

Written by Govs. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., and Henry McMaster, R-S.C., the letter outlined eleven priorities that the NGA wanted leaders of the House and Senate Committees on Appropriations to focus on. Many of those priorities were focused on infrastructure, environmental management, and economic development.

This is the third consecutive year that the NGA’s Economic Development and Revitalization Task Force has asked Congress to include broadband funding as a priority. Though similar to past requests, this most recent letter differs from the others in two important respects. 

First, while the NGA asked Congress to fund the Affordable Connectivity Program in both FY24 and FY25, it dropped any reference to the now discontinued program in FY26. 

Second, while past letters reiterated the Association's support for a wide range of Federal programs, the most recent letter was the first to call for flexibility in those programs. State leaders across the country have urged the federal government to give them as much leeway as possible when administering broadband programs generally, and the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment Program in particular.

The NGA is a bipartisan organization whose members include governors from each of the 50 states and five territories. Led by Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Wes Moore, D-Md., the organization has sought to foster collaboration among the nation’s governors since 1908.

Beshear and McMaster’s letter was sent Saturday to leaders of the Senate and House Committees on Appropriations. At least two of those leaders: Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Patty Murray, D-Wash., have previously expressed support for funding broadband programs.

