New Senate Bill Would Halt Federal Funding for Trump’s AI Executive Order

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 – Senate Democrats are ramping up efforts to block President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting states’ ability to regulate artificial intelligence.

Ten senators joined Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., in introducing the States’ Right to Regulate AI Act on Dec. 17. The legislation was also filed as an amendment to appropriations legislation that the Senate expects to consider in coming days.

“Trump’s lawless AI Executive Order is a direct threat to our children, to workers, to our planet, and to marginalized communities,” Markey said in a release . “While I am confident that the courts will strike down Trump’s illegal power grab, Congress has a responsibility to assert its legislative authority and block this Executive Order.”