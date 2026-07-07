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SpaceX President Announces Large Contribution to Trump Accounts

Shotwell announced she is gifting SpaceX stock to assist children born in lower income households in central Texas.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
SpaceX President Announces Large Contribution to Trump Accounts
Photo of SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell speaking during a ceremony for the IPO of SpaceX at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 12, 2026, by Frank Franklin II/AP.

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell announced she and her husband are gifting a share of their SpaceX stock to fund Trump Accounts for American children.

“We have been fortunate in our careers and hope this gift encourages the next generation to continue the journey of enabling humanity to live and fly amongst the stars,” Shotwell said in an X post.

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