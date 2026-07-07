SpaceX President Announces Large Contribution to Trump Accounts
Shotwell announced she is gifting SpaceX stock to assist children born in lower income households in central Texas.
Shotwell announced she is gifting SpaceX stock to assist children born in lower income households in central Texas.
A MoffettNathanson report said real competition with terrestrial mobile carriers was unlikely
State and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds take eight ISPs out of the BEAD program.
The Texas Governor’s office is pushing back against allegations of favoritism and sweetheart deals.
The governor said that the state has become a 'cheap date' for data centers