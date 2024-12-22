What Bipartisanship Can Teach Us About the Future of Broadband

It barely seems like 10 days since we concluded "Broadband in the Trump Administration," a one-day conference gathering top legislators – Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio – and with leading voices in Republican (and Democratic) administrations.

Highlight of the event

For me, the most dramatic came at the very beginning, during Blackburn's keynote. At 1:20 in the video, Blackburn – looking up from the podium and recognizing the presence of Klobuchar, who was to follow her at the dais, said:

I know you are going to hear from Sen. Klobuchar. We could probably do this together. Between the two of us, we could solve a lot of the world's problems. Just ask us, on any given day (spontaneous applause from the crowd), especially when it comes to technology and AI and intellectual property, I think we are a pretty good team.

The scene at Clyde's of Gallery Place at the beginning of "Broadband in the Trump Administration," on Dec. 12, 2024, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn , R-Tenn., keynoting.

Blackburn went on to deliver a vigorous Republican message, in which she said that observers could expect the Republican Congress to use the Congressional Review Act in its effort to roll back regulations. “We will take a look at what have been misguided telecommunications policies” and policies that “did not deliver.”

Klobuchar, following, insisted that the nation and its telecommunications policies were in for a rough patch because of the Supreme Court's Loper Bright ruling spelling the death-knell for the Chevron Doctrine:

“I personally was not a fan of getting rid of Chevron,” Klobuchar said. “I’m sure that may open up some possibilities for people, but it also could be a real mess because a lot of how we move forward with our economy is that we have consistent rules in place.”

Less important than the particular words spoken by either Blackburn or Klobuchar, however, was this message: The nation will endure the upcoming peaceful transition of power.

Blackburn (left), with Klobuchar at front right table.

Senators of differing political parties, with seemingly dramatically different values and approaches, know that they are able to find common ground. Particularly when they, together, work with a spirit of common purpose – and a common objective like getting better high-speed internet for all Americans.

Klobuchar joking with table-mates at "Broadband in the Trump Administration," with Blackburn speaking (right).

Introducing the 12 Days of Broadband

Less than a week after the conference concluded, Broadband Breakfast re-launched what has become an annual tradition of ours: The 12 Days of Broadband, a series of feature articles about the top stories regarding high-speed internet for 2024.

After a preview of the stories during Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Dec. 18, we've revealed the 12 stories that Broadband Breakfast Club Member will be able to reach each Monday to Friday until January 2, 2025:

The 12 Days of Broadband

On the First Day of broadband (Dec. 18), my true love sent to me:

An extra-planetary-life-promoting tech billionaire set on electing a president.

On the Second Day of Broadband (Dec. 19), my true love sent to me: 23 million served by the Affordable Connectivity Program.

On the Third Day of Broadband (Dec. 20), my true love sent to me:

3rd year without the Federal Communications Commission having spectrum auction authority.

On the Fourth Day of Broadband (Dec. 23), my true love sent to me:

$42.5 billion in Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funds already allocated.

On the Fifth Day of Broadband (Dec. 24), my true love sent to me:

5,500 active satellites currently in Low-Earth Orbit.

On the Sixth Day of Broadband (Dec. 25), my true love sent to me:

6 years of service at the FCC by Commissioner and Chairman-designate Brendan Carr.

On the Seventh Day of Broadband (Dec. 26), my true love sent to me:

70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually consumed by 2,700 data centers in the U.S.

On the Eighth Day of Broadband (Dec. 27), my true love sent to me:

$8 billion dollars in annual Universal Service Funds.

On the Ninth Day of Broadband (Dec. 30), my true love sent to me:

$90 billion in global telecom Merger & Acquisition deals value in 2024.

On the Tenth Day of Broadband (Dec. 31), my true love sent to me:

100 broadband-related rulemakings at the FCC relying on Chevron Deference.

On the Eleventh Day of Broadband (Jan. 1), my true love sent to me:

Nearly 11 years to complete the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, complete with defaulted locations.

On the Twelfth Day of Broadband (Jan 2), my true love sent to me:

12 Senators and Representatives signing the Andreessen-Horowitz “Little Tech” agenda.

