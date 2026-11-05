2026 Midterms

Democratic Congress Could Put New Pressure on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

Democrats' new congressional majority could increase scrutiny of the FCC's regulatory decisions

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
Democratic Congress Could Put New Pressure on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr
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WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 — Democrats' gains in the midterm elections will give the party control of Congress in January, changing the congressional oversight landscape for Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and the Trump administration's telecommunications policies.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's elections, giving the party an opportunity to reshape congressional oversight of the FCC when the new Congress convenes in January. The shift will give Democratic lawmakers greater power to investigate agency decisions, hold hearings, and challenge the Trump administration's telecommunications agenda.

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2026 Midterms FCC Brendan Carr Donald Trump The House Energy and Commerce Committee Richard Hudson Richard Ojeda Danielle Thumann Severs Olivia Trusty Anna Gomez

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