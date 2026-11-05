Democratic Congress Could Put New Pressure on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2026 — Democrats' gains in the midterm elections will give the party control of Congress in January, changing the congressional oversight landscape for Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and the Trump administration's telecommunications policies.

Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in Tuesday's elections, giving the party an opportunity to reshape congressional oversight of the FCC when the new Congress convenes in January. The shift will give Democratic lawmakers greater power to investigate agency decisions, hold hearings, and challenge the Trump administration's telecommunications agenda.