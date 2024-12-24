Sign in Subscribe
A Big Launch Year for Low Earth Orbit Satellites

2024 marked the year LEOs went from experimental to expansive.

Jericho Casper

In 2024, the sky was no longer the limit for low Earth orbit satellites, as they became a widely recognized solution for expanding broadband access in rural communities.

What seemed like a futuristic solution when SpaceX’s Starlink was launched in 2019 has now become a crucial tool in connecting the hardest-to-reach – driven by rapidly increasing commercial launches, government efforts to streamline satellite deployment, and the creation of new regulatory frameworks and government bodies to foster innovation and competition in satellite broadband.

The 12 Days of Broadband (click to open)

This year, the number of operational satellites orbiting in low Earth surged to more than 5,500, according to the Union of Concerns Scientists’ satellite database – about half the total number of 11,000 satellites that the Federal Communications Commission estimates are orbiting the Earth in higher, geostationary orbit.

