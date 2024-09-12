Broadband Breakfast on September 25, 2024 - Citywide Wi-Fi Projects

As cities across America race to bridge the digital divide, ambitious city-wide Wi-Fi projects are emerging as a potential solution. These initiatives promise to blanket entire urban areas with free or low-cost internet access, potentially revolutionizing how citizens interact with their cities and access vital services. Join Broadband Breakfast to hear from the cities leading the charge. Discover how these projects align with federal internet programs, funding opportunities, and broader efforts to reshape digital access across the nation.

Panelists